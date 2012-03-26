HONG KONG, March 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Gateway Energy & Resource Holdings, an investment fund managed by the Asian arm of U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners, is aiming to raise up to $200 million via a Hong Kong listing. Gateway is offering 13 million new shares at HK$117 ($15.07) to HK$120 each.

SING TAO DAILY

-- RUSAL, the world's top aluminium maker which earlier this month posted a 92 percent fall in yearly net profit, will not sell its stake in miner Norilsk Nickel, said chief financial officer Evgeny Kornilov.

APPLE DAILY

-- Christine International Holdings, a bakery chain operator in China that listed in Hong Kong in December, said 2011 net profit was 95.8 million yuan ($15.19 million), up 8.46 percent from a year earlier.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co Ltd Chairman Xie Huajun expects sales revenue of parent Chongqing Machinery & Electronics Holding (Group) Ltd to reach 100 billion yuan by 2015.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7654 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by John Mair)