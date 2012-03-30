HONG KONG, March 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Chairman Li Ka-shing said Hong Kong's home prices would see support on the back of limited land supply, rising inflation, higher construction costs and a low interest rate environment.

-- Initial public offerings slowed worldwide in the first three months of this year, with the number and value of new listings dropping to a three-year low. According to data from Dealogic, 175 deals raised $16.4 billion in the year to date, down 43 percent and 64 percent respectively compared with 2011.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- New China Life Insurance Co Ltd will maintain its solvency adequacy ratio of more than 150 percent until the end of the year, said Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President Chen Guogang.

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd , which posted a 22.5 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 5.72 billion yuan ($907 million), is confidence of meeting its sales target of 30.7 billion yuan this year, said Vice-Chairman Jason Hui.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)