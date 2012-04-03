HONG KONG, April 3 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- At least two global firms, including TPG capital, that had
been in talks with the China's Chongqing city government to set
up yuan-denominated private equity funds there have decided to
put negotiations on hold due to concerns about political
uncertainties in the city, people familiar with the matter said.
- Hong Kong's Financial Reporting Council is investigating
several locally listed mainland firms for suspected financial
irregularities. Investors are questioning the credibility of
mainland firms after a number of auditing firms quit their
mainland clients recently, including China Forestry.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Starbucks Corp plans to have 1,500 stores in more
than 70 Chinese cities by the end of 2015 and expects China to
become its second-biggest retail market measured by the number
of stores by 2014, said John Culver, president of Starbucks
China and Asia-Pacific.
THE STANDARD
- Mainland property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd
expects gearing to ease to 100 percent this year from
149 percent at the end of last year, said chief executive Shou
Bainian.
TA KUNG PAO
- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd
said contract sales for the first quarter totalled 2.7
billion yuan ($429 million), up 124 percent from a year earlier.
