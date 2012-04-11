HONG KONG, April 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd plans to drop its auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, which has been checking its books since the property company was listed in 1972, to streamline its auditing. PricewaterhouseCoopers, which audits associate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, will replace Deloitte.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Overseas Land & Investment, the country's largest developer by market value, said contract sales in March totalled 9.1 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), down 31 percent from February.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd said it has appointed Chow Chung-kong, former head of subway operator MTR Corp, as a new director of HKEx for a two-year term, starting April 23.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Footwear maker Belle International Holdings Ltd said its footwear business had a same store sales growth of 2.8 percent for the first quarter, while the sportswear business had a same store sales decline of 2.4 percent.

WEN WEI PO

-- Building materials maker BBMG Corp was targeting 13 billion yuan in contracted revenue from its property business this year, said chairman Jiang Weiping.

