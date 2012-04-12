HONG KONG, April 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Office rents in Beijing, already outpacing almost 150 key cities around the world last year, are expected to jump another 30 per cent this year due to limited supply and growing demand, according to property consultant DTZ. The average rent for grade-A offices in Beijing rose to 277 yuan ($43.9) per square metre per month in the first quarter, 48 per cent higher than a year earlier.

-- Planned listings of several heavyweight mainland companies in Hong Kong, include Haitong Securities, Sany Heavy Industry and XCMG Construction , are likely to be delayed by the mainland's volatile stock markets and slowing economic growth, according to UBS.

SING TAO DAILY

-- High-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd, a sister company of consumer goods exporter and logistics consultant Li & Fung Ltd, said would buy the royal tailor Gieves & Hawkes from Wing Tai Properties as to boost focus on core business. The deal is valued at 32.5 million pounds ($51.7 million).

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said contract sale in March totaled 3.22 billion yuan, up 51.2 percent from February.

