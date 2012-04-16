HONG KONG, April 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Citic Bank International, the offshore commercial banking arm of China Citic Bank Corp Ltd , expects yuan deposits in Hong Kong to rise to 850 billion yuan ($134.86 billion) by the end of this year, driven by the city's status as a leading offshore yuan centre and growth in yuan trade settlements with the mainland, said Helen Kan, executive general manager of CBI's retail banking group.

-- The Chinese railway authorities said they plan to install face-recognition systems at three major stations on the high-speed line between Beijing and Shanghai to help police identify wanted fugitives, according to mainland media reports.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, plans to sell 1.23 billion shares at HK$10.48-HK$11.18 each in its Hong Kong public offering, and has increased the size of the offering to up to $1.77 billion, sources said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Tommy Bahama, a U.S. manufacturer of casual and sportswear, plans to open a flagship store in Hong Kong this year, said Chief Executive Terry Pillow.

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3030 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)