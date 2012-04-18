HONG KONG, April 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd president Liang Wengen, estimated to have $9.3 billion in personal assets, is in line to be the first private businessman on the Communist Party's Central Committee after being nominated as a potential delegate to the 18th party congress this autumn.

-- The Housing Department will rebuild the 37-year-old Pak Tin Estate in Sham Shui Po next year, marking a new redevelopment policy for public-rental homes that gives priority to sites that can yield extra flats. The project will yield 5,650 flats, a net increase of about 2,150.

THE STANDARD

-- Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan thinks the local residential market will remain stable after Chief Executive-designate Leung Chun-ying assumes office on July 1, and believes Leung will release more sites when he starts his job.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd Chairman Li Ning has met New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin and Scott O'Nealon, president of Madison Square Garden Sports, on Sunday to discuss the possibility of their cooperation, according to Taiwan media reports.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Richard Pullin)