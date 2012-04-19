HONG KONG, April 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- A product quality-control body in northern Shanxi province has refuted widely reported claims that Coca-Cola products were found to be contaminated with chlorine. Coca-Cola declined questions from the press but issued a statement denying the contamination claims, added that the government's test results supported its denial, and it reserved the right to sue.

- Bo Xiyong, the eldest brother of ousted Chongqing party chief Bo Xilai, is believed to be a vice-chairman of China Everbright International, but company documents show an individual named "Li Xueming". The company's chief executive, Chen Xiaoping declined to confirm or deny Bo's identity at a briefing following its annual meeting.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Credit Suisse cut the target price for Hong Kong jeweller Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd to HK$17.7 ($2.28) from HK$37.8, and downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "outperform" on anticipation of slower growth in the jewellery business and gold prices. It also cut the target price for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd by 19 percent to HK$12.7.

THE STANDARD

-- Gu Kailai, the wife of disgraced former Chongqing chief Bo Xilai, is suffering from bone cancer and has only a short time to live, according to a source in Beijing.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd recorded a net loss of 468 million yuan ($74.3 million) for the first quarter, and said the group's operating revenue fell by 4.93 percent year-on-year, mainly due to a significant decrease in the prices of steel products during the reporting period.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Hang Seng Indexes Company said it will remove Boshiwa International Holdings Ltd, a maker and retailer of children's apparel, from the Hang Seng Global Composite Index, and the Hang Seng Composite Index and its sub-indexes, since its trading suspension from March 15, effective on April 30.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd, which focuses on developing property in the southeastern Chinese province of Guangdong, said unaudited contract sales for the first quarter totalled 905 million yuan ($143.6 million), up 44 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................