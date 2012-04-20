(Corrects developer name in second paragraph to Guangdeye
Property Development)
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Two property developers, Guangdeye Property Development
in Shunde and Hangzhou Jinxiu Real Estate in Hangzhou, have
filed for bankruptcy a week after a number of small developers
folded amid a push by Beijing to cool the housing market and
clamp down on speculation.
- China's Ministry of Science and Technology released a
five-year-plan to develop a "super-high-speed train" that can
travel at more than 500 km per hour amid concern about safety
and a number of high-speed-rail accidents last year.
- Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd aims to sell its
non-core shipping operations, including ferry operation in
Europe, and port investments in China and Canada, to focus on
profitable dry bulk and towage businesses, said Chairman David
Turnbull.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Mobile Ltd, targeting frequent travelers
between Hong Kong and mainland China, will launch a cheaper
cross-border data-sharing service in Hong Kong next week.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp have extended an open
invitation to senior management and employee representatives of
China Gas Holdings Ltd, urging direct discussions of
their offer for the company.
APPLE DAILY
-- Esprit Holdings Ltd will close both of its
Salon Esprit outlets in Hong Kong by May 5 as part of business
restructuring. About 40-50 staff will be affected.
