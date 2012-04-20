(Corrects developer name in second paragraph to Guangdeye Property Development)

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Two property developers, Guangdeye Property Development in Shunde and Hangzhou Jinxiu Real Estate in Hangzhou, have filed for bankruptcy a week after a number of small developers folded amid a push by Beijing to cool the housing market and clamp down on speculation.

- China's Ministry of Science and Technology released a five-year-plan to develop a "super-high-speed train" that can travel at more than 500 km per hour amid concern about safety and a number of high-speed-rail accidents last year.

- Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd aims to sell its non-core shipping operations, including ferry operation in Europe, and port investments in China and Canada, to focus on profitable dry bulk and towage businesses, said Chairman David Turnbull.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Mobile Ltd, targeting frequent travelers between Hong Kong and mainland China, will launch a cheaper cross-border data-sharing service in Hong Kong next week.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp have extended an open invitation to senior management and employee representatives of China Gas Holdings Ltd, urging direct discussions of their offer for the company.

APPLE DAILY

-- Esprit Holdings Ltd will close both of its Salon Esprit outlets in Hong Kong by May 5 as part of business restructuring. About 40-50 staff will be affected.

