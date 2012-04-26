HONG KONG, April 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Private-equity firm Actis bought a majority stake in Xiabu Xiabu Catering Management, a popular hot-pot chain restaurant on the mainland, for $50 million in 2008, but is now cashing out of its investment, according to people briefed on the matter.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has sent a notice to a number of securities companies in the city, requesting them to provide information of securities and futures accounts of six people within a week. The six people include Rafael Hui, a former No. 2 official in the government, and Sun Hung Kai Properties Executive Director Thomas Chan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd complained on Wednesday of what it said was inaccurate and sensationalist media coverage of certain senior executives of the Company and their involvement in the investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

THE STANDARD

-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain whose trademark for 45 years has been crispy buns and milk tea, seeks to raise up to $200 million from its initial public offering and aims to list inn the fourth quarter this year at the earliest.

