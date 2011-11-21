HONG KONG Nov 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shenzhen is set to launch Asia's first equity index for technology patents next year, challenging Hong Kong's hopes of becoming the region's trading hub for intellectual property assets. Ocean Tomo, a Chicago-based merchant bank is helping Shenzhen's government set up the index.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Lifestyle Food And Beverages Group Ltd, which has passed its Hong Kong listing hearing, plans to hold a pre-IPO roadshow on Nov. 28 and to list in mid-December, market sources said.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Manulife Financial Corp said its unit Manufacturers Life Insurance Co had completed its C$550 million ($536.9 million) offering of 4.21 percent fixed/floating subordinated debentures due in November 2021.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Solargiga Energy Holdings Ltd, one of the country's top solar wafer and ingot producers, plans capital expenditure of 40 million yuan ($6.29 million) in 2012, mainly to expand production capacity of photovoltaic cells and modules.

