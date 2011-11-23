HONG KONG Nov 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China's internet retailing market will soon overtake the United States to become the world's largest, with more than 2 trillion yuan ($314.43 billion) in transactions by 2015, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group.

-- Home sales in Hong Kong fell to a six-year low last week following fears of a new round of mortgage rate increases after Standard Chartered Plc raised home loan rates, with other banks expected to do the same.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd may propose an increase in electricity tariffs of more than 2.8 percent for next year because of rising fuel prices and operating costs, market sources said. CLP and Power Assets Holdings Ltd will submit their proposal to the government for review in December.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Esprit Holdings Ltd plans to invest HK$18.5 billion ($2.37 billion) in the next four years for brand building and to renovate its retail stores, expecting its revenue may fall 3-5 percent in the coming year, sources said after attending an investor presentation.

APPLE DAILY

-- Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chief Executive of DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, had expressed interest in seeking a Chinese partner to invest $2 billion in building an animation production centre in Shanghai, according to Chinese media reports.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Cathay Life Insurance Co, the largest insurer in Taiwan, may be the first cornerstone investor for the initial public offering of Hong Kong retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, subscribing to about $300 million worth of shares, sources said.

