HONG KONG Feb 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's role as a leading offshore yuan trading centre is facing a challenge, with some companies preferring to settle yuan trades in Singapore, said Bank of East Asia deputy chief executive Brian Li. The bank's Singapore yuan business had doubled last year, he added.

-- China International Capital (CICC), the country's No. 1 investment bank, plans to take Royal Bank of Scotland Group's (RBS) Southeast Asia equities-research team, with most staff based in Singapore, and Malaysia's CIMB Group is set to take RBS' research team for the rest of Asia and Australia, according to people briefed on the matter.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Fuzhou-based NetDragon Websoft Inc, which has captured most of Apple's iPhone users in China with its smartphone management tool, has spun off its mobile division and plans to list in either the United States or Hong Kong, said chief financial officer Joe Wu.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the second-largest developer in mainland China, said it plans to hire 5,300 staff this year, boosting its 32,000-strong workforce by 16.5 percent, a company statement said.

THE STANDARD

-- Rent for an unfurnished three-bedroom apartment in Hong Kong averaged $11,813 per month, which was up 15 percent from a year earlier, keeping Hong Kong as the most expensive city for expatriates to rent high-end residential properties, a study by a human resource consultancy showed.

-- New People's Party chairwoman and lawmaker Regina Ip, who said she was not interested in the top job last year, announced on Monday that she has decided to enter the chief executive race because of the "questionable credibility" of candidates Henry Tang and Leung Chun-ying following a spate of incidents.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................