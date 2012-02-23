HONG KONG Feb 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Trony Solar Holdings Co Ltd, the country's largest producer of thin-film solar panel modules, reported a net loss of 596.5 million yuan ($94.74 million) for the six months ended December, compared to a profit of 261.9 million yuan a year earlier, due to a sharp fall in product prices.

-- The UK government-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) plans to focus on the fast-growing market in yuan-denominated bonds and is expected to play a key role in furthering Britain's aim to make London an offshore yuan-trading centre for Europe, according to Manfred Schmoelz, head of transaction services origination for RBS in Asia-Pacific.

SING TAO DAILY

-- HSBC , which said earlier that it will lay off 3,000 people in Hong Kong over the next three years, expects to complete the plan by the second quarter, sources said.

WEN WEI PO

-- Fujian-based China Putian Food Holding Ltd, a pork wholesaler and retailer, aims to raise about HK$250 million ($32.24 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, and expects to list around mid-March.

TAI KUNG PAO

-- Macau casino operator MGM China plans to invest HK$15 billion to HK$20 billion to build new hotels for the Macau Cotai Development project, said chief executive officer Grant Bowie.

($1 = 6.2960 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars)