SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Wonderful Sky Financial Group, which seeks to raise up to $70 million in a stock offering, has passed the listing hearing and plans to list in Hong Kong by the end of this month, market sources said.

-- The influx of foreign companies listing in Hong Kong shows the strength of the local stock market but also brings new enforcement challenges to regulators as they may not have as much access to information for foreign companies, said Chan Ka Keung, the secretary for financial services and the treasury.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

--Zhang Weizhong, head of the global financial markets department in the Hong Kong branch of Bank of Communications , forecasts new issuance of offshore yuan-denominated bonds in the city will reach 200 billion yuan ($31.7 billion) this year, nearly double the previous year.

THE STANDARD

-- Power Assets Holdings, formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings, sees both coal and liquefied natural gas prices remaining at higher levels this year, said Chairman Canning Fok.

-- Convenience Retail Asia Ltd, which reported 22 percent growth in net profit last year, plans to invest HK$65 million ($8.37 million) in factories and to open up to 70 stores in addition to 543 existing ones in Hong Kong and China, said Chief executive Richard Yeung.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the second-largest developer in mainland China, said contract sales for February totalled 2.02 billion yuan, down 55 percent from a year earlier.

SING TAO DAILY

-- South African platinum miner Tharisa, which expected to raise up to HK$1.55 billion this month, has suspended its listing plan in Hong Kong, market sources said.

