SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- MTR Corp Ltd posted a record high underlying profit, excluding property revaluation, of HK$10.47 billion ($1.35 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31 and plans to increase train fares later this year, said chief executive officer Jay Walder. He did not say how much train fares would rise.

-- Guangzhou has unveiled a new policy, which took effect on March 1, banning foreigners as well as people from Hong Kong and Macau from investing in retail properties in the city, the latest move to tighten controls on its red-hot property market.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd expects property prices in the country are likely to drop this year because the central government is unlikely to relax tightening measures, according to chairman Chen Zhoulin.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Fujian-based China Putian Food Holding Ltd, a pork wholesaler and retailer, has cancelled its listing in Hong Kong due to market volatility.

WEN WEI PO

-- Wing Hang Bank Ltd said its net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 totalled HK$2.12 billion, up 30 percent from a year earlier, based on an increase in operating income and capital gains from the disposal of properties.

