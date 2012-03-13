HONG KONG, March 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Kinetic Mines and Energy, controlled by Guangzhou R&F Properties chairman Zhang Li, aims to raise up to HK$1.61 billion ($207.51 million) through an initial public offering in Hong Kong to develop a coal mine, cut debt and fund acquisitions. The company owns an underground mine in Erdos, Inner Mongolia, which has 201.2 million tonnes of coal reserves.

-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest developer by revenue, has acquired sufficient space for now and will continue building up cash reserves to wait for buying opportunities, said president Yu Liang.

-- Sinohydro Group Ltd, China's largest builder of dams, said it had won a $388 million contract to build university campuses in Kuwait and a 9 billion yuan ($1.42 billion) land reclamation project in Malaysia.

-- Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees International Ltd said net income totalled 359.7 million yuan for the six months ended Dec. 31, with an operating margin that fell to 18.5 percent year end due to higher advertising and marketing spending.

-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd, which set a sales target of 39 billion yuan this year, has no plan to raise funds as it have abundant cash of 14.5 billion yuan on hand, said chairwoman Wu Yajun.

