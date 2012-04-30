HONG KONG, April 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mission Hills Group, the world's largest golf-resort operator, has been in talks with investment banks over plans to raise more than 1 billion yuan ($158.47 million) by issuing yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong, according to investment bankers.

-- China's State Administration of Taxation is soliciting opinions from tax officials with local governments about plans to impose a 35 to 40 percent capital gains tax on venture capital and private equity investments, according to officials and fund managers briefed on the new policy.

THE STANDARD

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang hopes Hong Kong can join China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in a free trade group. Tsang made the remarks in his blog on Sunday after visiting three of the 10 ASEAN states, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, last week.

-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd's investment arm increased its stake in a joint venture with Beijing Wanyang, a unit of Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd, paying 141 million yuan for another 20 percent share.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Molybdenum Co Ltd, the country's top miner of the metal, said net profit for the first quarter totalled 281 million yuan, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan)