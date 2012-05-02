HONG KONG May 2 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) faces a stiff contest to acquire the London Metal Exchange (LME), given the estimated value of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.43 billion), according to major investment banks. HKEx would need to sell shares or borrow from banks to finance the purchase should its bid prove successful, analysts said.

-- Hong Kong property sales volume is expected to rebound up to 15 per cent this week as demand rose over the three-day Labour Day holidays (April 29-May 1), a peak time for mainland tourists to visit the city, according to property agents.

-- China's Xinjiang New Niu Group, a seller of beef and a unit of Deify Enterprises Group, plans to submit its listing application to Hong Kong's stock exchange by the second half of this year, aiming to raise about $100 million, market sources said.

-- China Gas Holdings chief financial officer Frank Li has expressed frustration at the third extension of a deadline to table a formal bid for the gas supplier by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and its joint venture partner Chinese city gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings. The would-be bidders said they needed until July 6 in order to gain anti-trust sanctions from the mainland commerce ministry.

