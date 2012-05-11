HONG KONG May 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Mobile handset and accessories manufacturer Atelier Haute Communication said it plans to expand sales of its luxury smartphones to lower-tier Chinese cities, aiming to add up to 20 new outlets this year across the mainland as demand for high-end consumer goods expands in the world's second-largest economy.

-- China's Chaoda Modern Agricultural (Holdings) Ltd announced that its auditors have resigned because they were unable to complete their audit. Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since Sept. 26 last year.

-- Mainland car makers Yongda Auto and Xinchen Group may launch initial public offerings in Hong Kong as early as next month to raise a combined HK$6.24 billion ($803.78 million), according to market sources.

-- Swire Properties Ltd expects office rents in Hong Kong to rise in the second half as the commercial property market has been picking up since January, said Chief Executive Martin Cubbon.

-- Hong Kong's government may sell a second batch of inflation bonds (iBonds) on June 5-13 to promote development of the retail bond market, sources said. The issue dates are subject to change.

-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said contracted sales in the first four months totalled HK$10.8 billion, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier, achieving 32.6 percent of its 2012 sales target.

-- Emperor Watch and Jewellery Ltd is confident of maintaining 15 percent same-store sales growth in Hong Kong and Macau this year, said Chairwoman Cindy Yeun.

