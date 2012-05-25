HONG KONG May 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Sun Hung Kai Properties has bought a residential site in Tseung Kwan O for HK$1.03 billion ($132.7 million), its first acquisition since the arrest of the company's joint chairmen on suspicion of corruption in March.

- Sales of apartments in a luxurious project being developed in Macau by Chinese Estates Holdings on land linked to a corruption trial were continuing on Thursday, after a court ruled that company chairman Joseph Lau will face bribery charges.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- China Yongda Automobiles Services, the Shanghai-based car dealership operator which aims to raise as much as HK$3.37 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering, has extended its roadshow to May 28 to attract more subscribers, market sources said.

APPLE DAILY

- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chairman Chow Chung-kong has been elected chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce.

ORIENTAL DAILY

- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd said its controlling shareholder Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd has bought 4.58 million H shares at an average price of HK$8.93 each on May 24.

($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars)