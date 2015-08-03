BRIEF-Stonemor Partners files for non-timely 10-Q
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements
(Corrects headline to say Wong Kennedy Ying Ho was charged under prevention of bribery ordinance, not Wong Chew Li Chin)
Aug 3 Aug 3 Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd : * Wong Chew Li Chin was appointed as the chairman & executive director * Wong Kennedy Ying Ho together with two other parties, jointly charged by ICAC under prevention of bribery ordinance * Charges by the ICAC were initiated against Wong in his personal capacity and do not relate to affairs of the company or its subsidiaries. * Wong has confirmed he has no claim against the company in respect of his resignation whatsoever whether in respect of fees * Wong Chew Li Chin entered service agreement with company pursuant to which she acts as executive director and chairman of co for period of 3 years * Source text for Eikon *
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements
WARSAW, May 11 Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to lower costs.