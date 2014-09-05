BRIEF-Maxim Integrated says Q3 earnings per share $0.56 excluding items
* Maxim Integrated reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
Sept 5 Guangzhou Hongli Opto-Electronic Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit in Jiangxi province for 100 million yuan (16.29 million US dollar)
* Says plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan in setting up LED production base in Jiangxi province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uCT5KR; bit.ly/1uovAWI
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Maxim Integrated reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
NEW YORK, April 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Canada should open its doors to LGBT people from Chechnya where dozens of men have been reported to be imprisoned and tortured because they are believed to be gay, a Canadian advocacy group says.