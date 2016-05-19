BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
May 19 Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25
May 19 Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :

* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018