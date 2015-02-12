BRIEF-Zhongtong Bus' bus sales down 45.7 pct y/y in January-April
* Says it sold 2,864 buses in Jan-April, down 45.7 percent y/y
Feb 12 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 600 million yuan ($96.09 million) worth of commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B1snT8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it sold 2,864 buses in Jan-April, down 45.7 percent y/y
WOLFSBURG, Germany, May 5 Volkswagen has set itsef fixed targets for raising productivity at its troubled core division through 2020 by pushing cost savings, stemming overseas losses and launching more higher-margin cars.