BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
July 25 Hong Yuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says to be acquired by Shenyin Wanguo via share swap
* Says to swap one Hong Yuan A-share for every 2.049 Shenyin Wanguo shares
