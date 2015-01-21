BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 Hong Yuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says its shares will cease trading and delist from Shenzhen stock exchange on Jan 26 after it was bought by Shenyin & Wanguo Securities
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Eqqtty
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.