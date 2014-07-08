July 8 Hong Yuan Securities Co Ltd

* Says preliminary H1 net profit at 733.7 million yuan ($118.32 million), down 12.15 percent y/y

* Says June net profit at 142.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1og4zz5; bit.ly/1rLu028

($1 = 6.2010 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)