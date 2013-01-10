TAIPEI Jan 10 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry said it has been under investigation by
Chinese legal authorities, after a Taiwanese magazine reported
an executive had been arrested in China last year for allegedly
accepting bribes from suppliers.
"Our employees and suppliers involved are being
investigated, we will make announcements once there is a legal
outcome," Hon Hai, the flagship unit of Foxconn Technology
Group, said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
The world's largest electronics contract manufacturer
issued the statement after Taipei's Next Magazine reported this
week that Hon Hai had turned in a senior executive to police in
China last September, and that two other executives had returned
to Taiwan.
Hon Hai said many of the details in the Next Magazine report
were "false", but did not detail them. Hon Hai did not say how
long it had been under investigation, and did not say if any of
its executives had been arrested.
Hon Hai said Chairman Terry Gou had ordered an internal
investigation and a review of its anti-bribery guidelines on
procurement.
The company said its Taiwanese supply chain and its business
in China were operating normally.
At GMT 0420 GMT, shares of Hon Hai were up 0.2 percent,
underperforming the broader market's 1 percent rise.
Shares of Foxconn Technology Group's Hong Kong-listed unit
Foxconn International Holdings were down 0.1 percent.