TAIPEI, July 29 A 22-year-old male employee of
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co was found dead
outside the company's manufacturing campus in the Chinese city
of Shenzhen, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The cause of death was not immediately known, the company
said in the statement, adding that it was working with all
relevant authorities on the matter. The man was found dead on
Sunday, the company said.
Hon Hai is the flagship of the world's biggest electronics
component maker, Foxconn Technology Group, which is the major
supplier of Apple Inc's iPhones.
It has struggled with a rash of employee suicides in recent
years.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Writing by Clarence Fernandez;
