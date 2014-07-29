(Adds details)
TAIPEI, July 29 A 22-year-old male employee of
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co was found dead
outside the company's manufacturing campus in the Chinese city
of Shenzhen, the company said on Tuesday.
The cause of Sunday's death was not immediately known, the
company said in a statement, adding that it was working with all
relevant authorities on the matter.
Hon Hai is the flagship of the world's biggest electronics
component maker, Foxconn Technology Group. It makes parts for
Apple Inc's iPhones, iPads and laptops, as well as
computers and servers for Hewlett-Packard Co and Cisco
Systems Inc.
It is looking to expand beyond China, where its massive
production base has come under fire from international labour
groups after a series of suicides and accidents since 2010.
As part of those plans, Foxconn has said it will decide in
October whether to proceed with a planned $1-billion
manufacturing project in Indonesia after a new government takes
office.
As smartphone sales peak and prices begin to fall, the
company has started to shift towards a more consumer-facing
business model.
Hon Hai plans to build applications for Internet browser
Firefox from Mozilla and has won a license to operate Taiwan's
next-generation mobile spectrum.
But for now, making companies' branded goods accounts for
about 80 percent of revenue, analysts estimate. The firm plans
to begin mass production of Apple's next generation iPhone this
month, Taiwan media have reported.
The company plans to add 15,000 new employees to its staff
of more than 1 million this year in one of the biggest yearly
recruitment campaigns in its history.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Writing by Clarence Fernandez;
Editing by Robert Birsel)