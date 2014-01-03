TAIPEI Jan 3 The governor of Indonesia's
capital said he is willing to provide up to 200 hectares (494
acres) of land to Taiwanese electronics giant Hon Hai Precision
Industry to build a factory there as part of a bid to
attract more high-tech investments.
Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo told Taiwan's Central News
Agency (CAN) in an interview on Friday that other than land in
Marunda in north Jakarta, he promised Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou
that the capital will also provide necessary infrastructure and
workers.
There was no immediate confirmation from Widodo's office.
The government sent the location proposal to the company a
month ago and the area of land on offer would equal about 373
American football fields.
Hon Hai, better known by its trading name Foxconn, has been
in talks with the Indonesian government on an investment
agreement for more than a year, but the negotiations have been
stalled over tax issues.
The world's largest electronics contract maker told Reuters
last month it expects an agreement with local authorities of
Jakarta or Yogyakarta in February and it plans to set up joint
ventures with local private firms to tap the Southeastern Asian
market.
In December, Foxconn and BlackBerry Ltd announced a
deal to design and market phones in Indonesia, the world's
fourth-most populous country, but one that is considered an
under-penetrated market. Before setting up a factory in
Indonesia, Foxconn will make BlackBerry phones at its Chinese
factories.
Widodo told CAN that Gou requested 200 hectares of land in
the province, but Jakarta has only 80 hectares available at the
moment, although the government is ready to open up more land
for Hon Hai.
Indonesian government officials have said Hon Hai wants to
gradually invest as much as $10 billion over five years with
local partner Erajaya Swasembada, and Indonesia will
offer the Taiwanese firm a tax package aimed at kickstarting the
plan. Hon Hai has yet to confirm the details.