TAIPEI May 28 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd will team up with Mozilla and launch a
mobile device that runs on the U.S. company's Firefox operating
system, a Mozilla spokeswoman said, as Hon Hai looks to
diversify its client base away from Apple.
The Taipei-based Mozilla spokeswoman declined to provide
details on the device that the companies plan to unveil on June
3, but Focus Taiwan, citing an "industry insider", reported that
it would likely be a tablet.
Hon Hai and Mozilla declined to comment on the report.
Hon Hai, a contract electronics maker that draws an
estimated 60 percent of its revenue from assembling gadgets and
other work for Apple Inc, saw its net profit ease last
quarter as sales of iPhones and iPads slowed.
Most of the mobile devices that Hon Hai manufactures run on
Apple's iOS and Google's Android systems. Hon Hai said
it would add Firefox to its product line for clients.
Mozilla, the non-profit organisation that evolved from
Netscape, said at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress in February
that it was working with manufacturers Alcatel (TCL
Communication Technology ), LG Electronics
and ZTE Corp to build the first Firefox OS devices,
with Huawei Technologies to follow later in the year,
all powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile
processors.