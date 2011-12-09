TAIPEI Dec 9 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Friday that unconsolidated November sales rose 32.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$307.20 billion ($10.18 billion) for the month, compared with T$231.78 billion a year earlier and T$295.54 billion in October.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 30.1680 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)