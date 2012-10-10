TAIPEI Oct 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said unconsolidated September sales rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a statement late on Tuesday that revenue for the month was T$240.54 billion ($8.21 billion), up from T$221.78 billion a year earlier and T$222.31 billion in the previous month.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 29.3130 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Richard Pullin)