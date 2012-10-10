TAIPEI Oct 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products,
said unconsolidated September sales rose 8.5 percent from a year
earlier.
The company said in a statement late on Tuesday that revenue
for the month was T$240.54 billion ($8.21 billion), up from
T$221.78 billion a year earlier and T$222.31 billion in the
previous month.
Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement.
($1 = 29.3130 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Richard Pullin)