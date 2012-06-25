BRUSSELS, June 25 Sharp Corp's tie-up in liquid crystal display production with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry secured European Union regulatory approval on Monday.

Under the deal, Sharp will issue shares worth $808 million to Hon Hai, the main manufacturer of Apple devices, making it the top shareholder in Japan's biggest LCD maker.

The European Commission said the deal would not significantly impede competition in Europe.

"The Commission concluded that the parties' market shares would remain modest and that they would continue to face significant competition," the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Ben Deighton)