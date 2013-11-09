By Faith Hung
TAIPEI Nov 9 Hon Hai Precision Industry
, the major maker of Apple Inc products, said
on Saturday it was considering building a plant in Arizona to
make large panels and large-panel TVs to tap the massive U.S.
market.
The world's largest electronics assembler, Hon Hai is
considering the plan as it aims to integrate its current
operations in North America. Among them are TV and modules
manufacturing facilities in Mexico with 12,000 workers.
"Arizona has offered us very good commercial conditions,"
Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou said following a meeting with Arizona
Governor Jan Brewer. "The U.S. market is huge."
The move comes as Brewer said earlier this month that Apple
will open a manufacturing facility in the U.S. state, in part of
a push to boost U.S. jobs.
But Gou denied it had anything to do with Apple's investment
plan.
"These are two separate things," he said. "I only learned
about it after reading newspapers."
Once the plan was finalised, Hon Hai would begin the
investment "as soon as possible", Gou said, without elaborating
on the size or timetable.
Hon Hai would set up two U.S. headquarters, one in Arizona
and the other in Boston, he added.
Hon Hai is diversifying from its lower-margin contract
manufacturing business and trying to move up the value chain.
It said recently it would turn new software development
centres in southern Taiwan into a data and cloud power base to
focus on content creation, after winning local 4G licences.