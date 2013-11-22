TAIPEI Nov 22 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, the world's largest electronics
manufacturer, said on Friday it plans to invest $40 million in
the U.S. state of Pennsylvania as part of its diversification
away from its low-margin contract business.
The company said it will invest $30 million to hire 500
employees in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, over the next two years
to build a high-end supply chain and will invest $10 million to
jointly develop robotics with Carnegie Mellon University.
"Investing in the U.S. is not for manufacturing for specific
brands as speculated in the market," company chairman Terry Gou
said. "We are here to build a high-precision, high-tech and high
value-added manufacturing industry."
The Taiwanese company, better known by the trading name
Foxconn and the major maker of Apple Inc products, said
earlier this month it was considering building a plant in
Arizona to make large display panels and large-panel TVs to
expand in the U.S. market.