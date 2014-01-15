HONG KONG Jan 15 The Chinese private equity
firm Hony Capital is examining a bid for Britain's United
Biscuits Holdings Ltd and may be teaming up with a corporate
buyer, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Beijing-based Hony Capital, which manages more than $6.8
billion, has held informal talks with United Biscuits owners'
Blackstone Group and PAI Partners, the report said,
citing unidentified sources said. It was not clear if Hony will
proceed with an offer, it added.
Blackstone and PAI bought United Biscuits for more than 1.6
billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in 2006. In 2010 China's Bright
Food Group Co failed to buy United Biscuits, following which
United Biscuits split its snacks and biscuits business.
United Biscuits, based in Hayes, England, was created in
1948 from the merger of two Scottish companies, McVitie & Price
and MacFarlane Lang.
Officials with Hony Capital were not available for comment
while officials at United Biscuits could not be reached for
comment.