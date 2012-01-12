SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Jan 12 Hony Capital, one of China's most successful private equity funds, has raised a total of nearly $4 billion from investors, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, defying the increasingly tight fundraising climate.

Hony has raised $2.4 billion for its fifth dollar fund and 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) for its second local currency fund, where investors included China's National Social Security Fund, the source said.

Hony Capital, backed by Legend Holdings, declined comment. The source declined to be identified as the matter was not public.

The private equity firm had previously raised more than $2 billion in four dollar funds from investors including Goldman Sachs, Temasek and Stanford University since 2003.

Hony's first yuan fund raised 5.2 billion in 2008, according to the firm's website.