BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
Sept 9 Hainan Honz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to invest 1.93 billion yuan (314.53 million US dollar) in industrial park project in Guangdong province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pKPCFs
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1362 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago