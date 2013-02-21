UPDATE 2-PPG admits defeat for now in quest to buy Akzo Nobel
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
Feb 21 For a full statement on the results of Hopewell Holdings Ltd, an investment, property and development company, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
LONDON, June 1 CVC Capital Partners has raised a record 16 billion euros ($18 billion) for its latest fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America, it said on Thursday, highlighting a rush by investors to back buy-out deals in a search for higher returns.