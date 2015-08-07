LONDON Aug 7 Horizon Capital Management, which
suspended its hedge fund in June due to its exposure to
non-trading Greek assets, lost nearly 8 percent over the last
two months, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
The Uruguay-based firm, which said it has reopened the fund
for fresh subscriptions and redemptions after the Greek stock
market started trading on Monday, for the first time in five
weeks, disclosed its first net asset value since May.
The Horizon Growth Fund, which manages $146 million, had
nearly a third of its capital in Greece just before the country
imposed capital controls.
The exposure stood at 21 percent in July with Public Power
Corporation and Infrastructure firm Ellaktor
among its top-3 holdings at the end of March, the letter showed.
"These times of turbulence are infrequent and upsetting and
create short term losses but hopefully set up opportunities in
the medium term," Horizon told investors.
"The situation is not expected to have long-term negative
impacts on our investments, except for the case of one financial
investment, and our exposure to this investment today is
extremely limited," the firm said without naming the company.
An email to Horizon remained unanswered.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)