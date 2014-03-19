UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 19 Horizon Pharma Inc said it would buy privately held specialty pharmaceutical company Vidara Therapeutics International Ltd through a reverse merger for stock and cash valued at about $660 million.
Horizon Pharma said the resulting company, Horizon Pharma Plc, would be 26 percent owned by shareholders of Vidara, which has operations in Ireland and the United States. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.