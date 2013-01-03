(Fixes formatting in paragraph 3)
* Deal includes two Skippy manufacturing facilities
* Unilever had been looking to sell the business since
October
* Hormel shares rise 5 percent to a life-high
By Siddharth Cavale
Jan 3 Hormel Foods Corp agreed to buy
Skippy, the iconic U.S. peanut butter brand, from Unilever Plc
for $700 million, adding the well-known kids
lunch staple to a portfolio that includes Spam canned meat.
The deal also helps Hormel, struggling with rising livestock
feed costs, expand beyond meat products and gives it a bigger
global presence, including in markets such as China where Skippy
is the leading peanut butter brand.
Hormel shares rose 6 percent to $33.82 - their highest ever
- before easing a little to $33.37 in late morning trading on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever said in October it was
selling the Skippy line, as it shifted its focus to
higher-growth food brands such as Knorr and Hellmann's, and
fast-growing personal care products such as Dove, Lux and
Rexona..
Analysts, at the time, expected Skippy to fetch around $400
million.
"In our view, (Hormel's) management has made a very smart
move in diversifying away from its animal protein core at a time
when margins are likely to correct downward. This deal plugs
that gap," Janney Capital markets analyst Jonathan Feeney said
in a note.
Skippy, which dates back to the early 1930s, is the No.2
U.S. peanut butter brand after J.M. Smucker Co's Jif. It
had annual sales of $300 million in 2011 and Hormel expects it
to contribute $370 million this year.
"(Skippy) allows us to grow our branded presence in the
center of the store with a non-meat protein product and it
reinforces our balanced portfolio," said Hormel Chief Executive
Jeffrey Ettinger.
In a call with analysts, Ettinger said peanut butter sales
were surging in international markets while growing at a much
slower pace in the United States.
Sales of Skippy in China are in a range of $30 million to
$40 million, Ettinger said on the call, making for a large chunk
of the $100 million Hormel is targeting from international
sales.
The Skippy business will add modestly to Hormel's fiscal
2013 results and add between 13 cents and 17 cents per share to
2014 earnings, the company said.
The deal, which is Hormel's largest, will include Unilever's
Skippy manufacturing facilities in Little Rock, Arkansas and
Weifang, China, Unilever said.
Hormel will fund the deal with cash on hand and from a small
draw from its credit facility, Chief Financial Officer Jody
Feragen said on a call with analysts.
Barclays is serving as exclusive financial adviser to
Hormel.
Unilever shares were down marginally at 2,388.92 pence on
the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)