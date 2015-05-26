BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
May 26 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam lunch meat, said it would buy meat processor Applegate Farms LLC for about $775 million to expand its natural and organic meat products.
Applegate will operate as a standalone unit of Hormel's refrigerated foods business, Hormel said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase