May 23 Hormel Foods Corp posted higher q uarterly profit on Wednesday a s exports and its specialty foods and grocery products did well.

Hormel, which makes Spam canned meat and Dinty Moore stew, said earnings rose to $127.9 million, or 4 8 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter ended April 29, from $109.6 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $2.01 billion from $1.96 billion.

The company, which expects strong results from its other segments to more than offset weak operating margins in its pork business, maintained its full-year earnings forecast. In February, it said earnings would range from $1.79 to $1.89 per share.

Hormel is one of several packaged food companies feeling the pinch as cash-strapped consumers spend less on groceries. Earlier this week, Campbell Soup Co reported weak soup sales.