* Q4 EPS $0.43 vs Wall St $0.42 view

* Sees FY12 EPS $1.79-$1.89; Street view $1.77

Nov 22 Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher feed costs in its Jennie-O turkey business and one less week in the period than a year earlier.

The company also forecast earnings of $1.79 to $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, above analysts' estimates of $1.77, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Like most food companies, Hormel has raised prices to cope with rising costs for ingredients, oil and other commodities.

Hormel, whose products also include Spam canned meat and Dinty Moore stew, said net income was $117.3 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Oct. 30, compared with $121.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 1.9 percent to $2.10 billion.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 42 cents a share on revenue of $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)