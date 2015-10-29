NEW YORK Oct 29 Hormel Foods Corp said on Thursday that it was voluntarily recalling a limited number of jars of its Skippy peanut butter in seven U.S. states because they might contain small pieces of metal shavings.

The recall involves 153 cases, or 1,871 pounds, of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread. It is limited to 16.3 ounce jars with a "Best If Used By" date of DEC1416LR1 with a package UPC code of 37600-10500.

The jars were sent to distribution centers for Publix , Target and Walmart located in Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Delaware and Arkansas, Hormel said.

Hormel discovered the jars may contain metal shavings during routine cleaning. It did not say how the shavings may have entered the jars.

Foodborne objects that are greater than 7 mm (1/4 inch) in length may cause injury such as severe choking with airway obstruction, gastrointestinal perforation or secondary infection.

The company did not immediately return calls for comment. Shares were little changed at $67.75 on Thursday afternoon.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Alan Crosby)