* Third-quarter earnings $0.41 a share, in line with
estimates
* Third-quarter sales up 5 percent to $2 billion
* Affirms full-year earnings view $1.79-$1.89/share vs
estimate $1.85
* Shares up 0.9 percent
Aug 23 Hormel Foods Corp stood by its
full-year earnings outlook on Thursday despite pressure from
higher grain costs.
The company also reported a higher quarterly profit that met
Wall Street estimates as it benefited from gains across its
businesses, which include Spam canned ham, Hormel meats and
Jennie-O turkeys.
The worst drought in more than half a century in the U.S.
Midwest has scorched corn and soybean crops while driving up
prices of wheat and other grains. This has fueled a spike in
corn costs that is pressuring livestock producers by making feed
more expensive.
Although higher costs will be a challenge, Hormel said, it
expects continued sales and earnings growth this year because of
its balanced business model.
It said it still expected a full-year profit of $1.79 to
$1.89 per share. Analysts on average are expecting $1.85,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hormel's earnings rose to $111.2 million, or 41 cents per
share, in the third quarter ended on July 29 from $98.5 million,
or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $2 billion, in line with Wall
Street estimates.
The grocery products segment, which reported a 32 percent
jump in operating profit, benefited from strong sales of Spam.
The company's shares were up 0.9 percent at $28.68 in early
trading.